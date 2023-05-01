I-40 bridge work to impact traffic in Knoxville near Alcoa Highway starting Friday night

TDOT said the first of three weekend closures will begin the night Jan. 20. Drivers should use caution in the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Road crews will be implementing lane closures in a busy section of I-40 in Knoxville starting this Friday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews will be conducting bridge work at the section of I-40 in downtown Knoxville over 17th Street.

Starting the night of Jan. 20, crews will begin closing lanes on the eastbound and westbound sides between mile markers 386 and 388. The lane closures will be in place 24/7 to allow crews to install traffic control devices and repair the wall at the bridge ends.

TDOT said the lane closures will carry over to I-275 as well as Alcoa Highway, saying the first of three rounds of closures will be in place until the morning of Jan. 23. Bridge repairs will continue for the following weekends, depending on weather conditions.