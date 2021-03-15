KPD: Man arrested in DUI crash on I-640 that hospitalized 5-year-old and woman

Police said the man suspected in the DUI rear-ended a Jeep that ended up rolling over, ejecting the woman driving it and injuring a 5-year-old.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department arrested a man suspected in a DUI crash on Interstate 640 that critically injured a woman and hospitalized a 5-year-old girl.

According to KPD, officers arrested Robert Norman, 24, on suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said they responded to a crash with injuries on I-640 Sunday at 11:45 p.m. near Gap Road. When they arrived, officers said a good Samaritan at the scene point officers to Norman, who they said was walking from the crash scene.

Based on the investigation, officers said a Jeep Wrangler was driving eastbound on I-640 when it was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police said the Wrangler rolled over onto the exit ramp and the woman driving it was ejected.

The woman was taken to UT Medical Center in critical condition. A 5-year-old girl inside the vehicle was taken to East Tennessee Children's Hospital with minor injuries.