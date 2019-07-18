One person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash involving a cement truck in Sevierville.

Bob Stahlke with the City of Sevierville said police are investigating a crash that happened on Veterans Boulevard just north of the intersection of Blanton Drive.

According to Stahlke, a cement truck and Honda sedan collided -- killing the driver of the Honda.

A passenger in the Honda was hurt and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Their condition is unknown.

The driver of the cement truck suffered what SPD believes were minor injuries after their truck tipped over. First responders took them to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville for treatment.

SPD said the cement truck was owned by Blalock in Sevierville.

Police have a reconstruction team working to figure out the details of the crash and said they hope to release more information on Friday about the victims.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is also investigating since it was a serious crash involving a commercial vehicle.