A Knoxville woman died and two others were seriously injured Wednesday after the Tennessee Highway Patrol said two vehicles collided on Norris Freeway/Highway 441 in Anderson County.

It happened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to THP, 28-year-old Kala Lamb was killed in the crash. Two others -- 67-year-old Beverly Humphrey and 30-year-old Nathan Gifford -- were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

THP said Lamb was driving with Gifford riding in the passenger seat north on the freeway when her vehicle crossed over the double yellow line onto the southbound side and struck Humphrey's vehicle head-on.

Lamb was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, THP said. No charges are pending in the crash.