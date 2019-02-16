Emergency crews are responding to an overturned fuel tanker truck in Campbell County that had closed the northbound side of Interstate 75 briefly.

According to Campbell County dispatchers, the call came in around 7:50 p.m. just south of Caryville on I-75 at mile marker 133.

Currently, the right lane of I-75 North is reported to be blocked at MM 133, according to TDOT. The incident is not expected to be fully cleared until Saturday at 6 a.m.

Southbound traffic on I-75 is not reported to be affected.

This story is developing.