Knoxville Fire Department Hazmat responds to crash early Tuesday morning

A man driving a tractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle and flipped the vehicle on its side.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a crash involving a single tractor-trailer around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The crash took place on I-640 E near the Whittle Springs area. Crews have responded and are working the scene, KPD said.

Multiple lanes remain closed.

According to a release, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to unknown reasons and flipped it on its side.

KPD said they responded to the scene with the Knoxville Fire Department Hazmat to evaluate possible hazardous material that was inside the trailer.

The material was not hazardous and crews are continuing to work on the incident, officials say.

The driver has not yet been identified but suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we hear more.