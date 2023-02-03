Roads, schools around East Tennessee close after heavy rain across the region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some sections of East Tennessee are seeing flooding after heavy rain hit the area on Wednesday, March 1, into Thursday, March 2.
Sevier, Greene, Hawkins Counties and Rogersville City Schools are closed today due to the weather.
The Seiver County Emergency Management Agency tweeted a list of roads that are closed in the county.
As of 8:47 a.m., these roads are closed:
- Ridge Road at Rolen Hollow
- Oldham Creek at Shady Grove
- Sharp Hollow at Battle Hill
- Jayell Road and Green Acres Circle
- Whites School Road and Goose Gap
- Zion Hill Road at Old Zion Hill
- Panther Creek at Chapman Highway
- Dupont Road at South Delozier
- Kellum Creek Road
- Heather Road at Long Branch
- Chapman Highway at Canyon Hills
- Jones Cove (both ways)
- Whites School Bridge at Adams
- Walnut Grove at Lane Hollow
- The southbound Spur
- 440 Kings Branch
- Burden Hill (both ways)
- Old Valley at Russie Gap
- Boogertown at Upper Middle Creek
- Burden Hill Road at Eastgate Road
The southbound Spur closed on Thursday morning because of a rockslide, according to Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office said several road closures are in place due to flooded roadways.
Here are the closures for Blount County as of 7 a.m.:
- Wilkinson Pike at Cutshaw Road
- Helton Road at the low river bridge just past the fork of Centennial Church Road
- Jeffries Hollow Road at the Seiver County line
BSCO said deputies are monitoring the roadways for flooding and the Blount County Highway Department is barricading closed roads. They are also encouraging people to not drive through flooded roadways.
If you live in Blount County and come across a flooded area that is not barricaded, BCSO is asking you to turn around and call Blount County Communication's non-emergency number at 865-983-3620 to report the flooding.
In Cocke County, many roads are still passable as of 7 a.m. but have standing water on them, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
Cocke County officials are encouraging people to drive slowly and use headlights.
East Tennessee will see a break in the rain during the day Thursday. However, rain is expected to start again Thursday night into Friday. Severe storms are possible on Friday. You can read more about the weather here.
This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.