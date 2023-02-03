Roads, schools around East Tennessee close after heavy rain across the region

Heavy rain moved into East Tennessee Wednesday night into Thursday morning. More rain is expected Thursday night and Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some sections of East Tennessee are seeing flooding after heavy rain hit the area on Wednesday, March 1, into Thursday, March 2.

Sevier, Greene, Hawkins Counties and Rogersville City Schools are closed today due to the weather.

The Seiver County Emergency Management Agency tweeted a list of roads that are closed in the county.

As of 8:47 a.m., these roads are closed:

Ridge Road at Rolen Hollow

Oldham Creek at Shady Grove

Sharp Hollow at Battle Hill

Jayell Road and Green Acres Circle

Whites School Road and Goose Gap

Zion Hill Road at Old Zion Hill

Panther Creek at Chapman Highway

Dupont Road at South Delozier

Kellum Creek Road

Heather Road at Long Branch

Chapman Highway at Canyon Hills

Jones Cove (both ways)

Whites School Bridge at Adams

Walnut Grove at Lane Hollow

The southbound Spur

440 Kings Branch

Burden Hill (both ways)

Old Valley at Russie Gap

Boogertown at Upper Middle Creek

Burden Hill Road at Eastgate Road

Rain over night has caused some roadways to flood. Current Roads below have been covered by water. Please do not drive... Posted by Sevier County Emergency Management Agency on Thursday, March 2, 2023

The southbound Spur closed on Thursday morning because of a rockslide, according to Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said several road closures are in place due to flooded roadways.

Here are the closures for Blount County as of 7 a.m.:

Wilkinson Pike at Cutshaw Road

Helton Road at the low river bridge just past the fork of Centennial Church Road

Jeffries Hollow Road at the Seiver County line

BSCO said deputies are monitoring the roadways for flooding and the Blount County Highway Department is barricading closed roads. They are also encouraging people to not drive through flooded roadways.

If you live in Blount County and come across a flooded area that is not barricaded, BCSO is asking you to turn around and call Blount County Communication's non-emergency number at 865-983-3620 to report the flooding.

In Cocke County, many roads are still passable as of 7 a.m. but have standing water on them, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

Cocke County officials are encouraging people to drive slowly and use headlights.

3-2-2023 @ 6:35 am The pond at 405 Barger Hollow road in Parrottsville has overflowed across the paved road. The road is stable but water is about 6 inches deep and rising. It is passable for now. Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Thursday, March 2, 2023

East Tennessee will see a break in the rain during the day Thursday. However, rain is expected to start again Thursday night into Friday. Severe storms are possible on Friday. You can read more about the weather here.