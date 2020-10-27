Fatal school bus crash reported on Highway 58 in Meigs County; children taken to hospital

Officials said that the crash happened in the 7700 block of Highway 58 near the Bradley County line.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — Several agencies are responding to a fatal crash involving a school bus with reported injuries in Meigs County on Tuesday evening.

Officials said that the crash happened in the 7700 block of Highway 58 near the Bradley County line. Lt. John Harmon with the Tennessee Highway Patrol also said that it is a serious crash and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Meigs County school officials say the crash involved bus 12-1. According to the Board of Education, all families have been notified and children have been taken to area hospitals for treatment. Uninjured children have returned home with family.

Details about the crash and victims have not been released.

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said she is mobilizing support for the community.

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon," Schwinn said. "No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”

A spokesperson for Blood Assurance in Hamilton County said due to the number of injuries, four locations to donate blood will be open until 10:00 p.m.

The locations are in Hixson, Downtown Chattanooga, Hixson and Cleveland. Those who wish to donate blood must make an appointment by calling 1-800-962-0628 or by clicking here.