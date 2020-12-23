THP announces traffic safety campaign during the holidays, including sobriety checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it will conduct a new traffic safety enforcement campaign during Christmas, to reduce fatal crashes over the holidays.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to make sure holiday travelers stay safe on the roads over the holidays, and that nobody gets hit by a reindeer this year!

Officials announced a new traffic enforcement plan on Wednesday, which will take place over the Christmas holidays. They said that troopers will focus on catching distracted, reckless, speeding and unrestrained drivers during the campaign.

It will also include saturation patrols. Officials said the campaign would also include seatbelt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints, according to a release from officials. They said all 95 counties in Tennessee will have troopers working over the Christmas holiday.

“The goal of the THP is to keep everyone who is traveling on Tennessee roadways safe,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “We do not want our troopers to knock on your door to deliver the tragic news that no one wants to receive. Therefore, state troopers will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law. I wish for you and yours a wonderful Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Officials said that six people were killed in six traffic crashes during last year's holiday period. Alcohol was involved in one of the traffic deaths, two were passenger vehicle occupants and three were pedestrians, officials said. One was a motorcyclist.

“This enforcement campaign is not at all about issuing citations,’” said Colonel Matt Perry. “It is about ensuring your safety, your family’s safety and the safety of everyone that is sharing the roadways. We care about you and the safety of all."