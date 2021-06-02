Tennessee Highway Patrol to watch the roads for unsafe drivers over Super Bowl weekend

"Enjoy the Super Bowl. We care about you," police said during a video urging people to stay safe over the Super Bowl weekend.

Super Bowl weekend is here, and on Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will also tackle unsafe driving over the weekend.

Police released a video on their Facebook page urging people to designate a sober driver if they plan on drinking over the Super Bowl weekend or to call for a sober ride if they drink. They also said that patrols will be on the lookout for distracted and unsafe driving over the weekend.

"We don't want to notify your family that you've been hurt or killed in a crash due to poor planning on your part," police said during the video. "Even worse, we don't want to notify someone else's family that their loved one isn't coming home because of your actions."

The THP also released tips to drive safely over the winter, as East Tennessee stayed under a winter weather advisory Saturday night. They said that drivers should have their headlights on and that they should slow down on roads to avoid slipping.