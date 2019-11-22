Thanksgiving is not just about turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. The holiday is also about traveling and the Tennessee Highway Patrol wants to make sure people are safe on the roads.

To do that, they released a video warning people about unsafe driving habits. In it, they mention that anyone who needs assistance while traveling can dial "*THP" or "*847" to contact THP.

If someone calls the number, a trooper will be dispatched to the caller's location from the nearest THP dispatch office.

This Thanksgiving, 55 million people will take to the streets and to the airport for holiday travel, AAA estimates. Since there are so many more people on the roads than usual over the holidays, there are also more accidents.

In the video, an officer stands in front of a fleet of THP vehicles, including an officer.

"Make this a safe holiday season," the trooper in the video says before it cuts out.