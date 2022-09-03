10Weather Impact Day: Some of the coldest air of the season could bring snow showers and lows in the teens this weekend

A strong cold front will remind us that is, in fact, still winter in East Tennessee. Wintry weather and bitterly cold temperatures are expected this weekend.

Spring doesn't officially begin until March 20th and this weekend the weather will be reminding us that it is still winter.

A strong cold front will move through the region overnight Friday night with temperatures plummeting from near 50 degrees at midnight to around freezing by sunrise Saturday morning.

Winds will become gusty out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, pushing very cold air into East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

TIMING

Rain showers will begin in the Valley late Friday night but change over to snow before sunrise Saturday morning.

The precipitation may begin as snow on the Plateau overnight, which is why accumulations are expected to be higher (as usual) for these locations.

The snow showers will last through the morning, gradually tapering off later in the afternoon.

THERE IS STILL A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY...

POTENTIAL SNOWFALL TOTALS (These Could Change)

Accumulations will depend on the snowfall rate (how fast what is falling from the sky overcomes the rate of melting) and how much moisture is left when the cold air arrives.

As of now, we have the highest confidence in totals for the Plateau and in these counties, roads could become snow-covered and/or slick.

Accumulations in the Valley are most likely on grassy and elevated surfaces, however, if the snow comes down hard enough, we could have some issues on the roads.

Check back for updates!

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

The snowfall will be heaviest in the morning, tapering off through the afternoon.

Gusty winds will keep wind chills in the teens all day long. Bundle up!

Some of the coldest air of the season could bring near-record lows to the area overnight Saturday night.

Lows in the lower to middle teens will likely damage or kill sensitive plants. Cover and/or protect them if you can!

Remember, this forecast can change between now and Saturday.