A chance for snow Friday; Bitterly cold temperatures expected Saturday... Get ready to bundle up!

Another round of wintry weather is possible late week. The coldest air of the season (so far) moves in Friday night and Saturday.

Our next chance for wintry weather arrives Friday with an Arctic front moving through the region.

Light snow showers will begin on the Plateau early Friday morning with flurries or a light wintry mix possible in the Valley through the day.

This mix will change to light snow showers Friday evening, tapering off overnight.

The highest chance for impactful accumulations will be in the higher elevations of the Mountains, where the snow will last overnight into Saturday morning.

Winds will become steady out of the northwest at around 10 mph Friday night and some of the coldest air of the season (so far) will come pouring into the area.

Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle teens Saturday morning with wind chills in the single digits to near 0 degrees.

This is the type of cold that you need to prepare for...

Avoid extended periods of time outdoors, if possible, and if you must be outside, dress warmly.

Wear layers and accessorize with hats, gloves and scarves. The goal is to cover as much skin as possible.

Parts of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky could be below freezing for more than 36 hours.... Don't forget your pets!

Make sure they have warm, dry shelter and fresh, unfrozen water.

With lows in the teens Friday night and Saturday night, it would be a good idea to drip pipes and open cabinets to help prevent them from freezing.

Always make sure you are using safe heating sources and keep space heaters at least 3 feet from furniture and flammable objects.

This will be some of the coldest air we've had in over a year...