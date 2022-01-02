Grab those umbrellas! A slow-moving front could cause localized flooding Wednesday and Thursday

Rain chances will be elevated from Wednesday through early Friday and with periods of heavy rain expected, localized flooding could become a concern.

A strong cold front is *slowly* moving in our direction and ahead of it, southerly winds will draw abundant amounts of moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico.

For areas to our northwest where cold air is in place, this could produce a crippling ice storm.

Thankfully, East Tennessee is on the warm side of this system so our precipitation will be in the form of rain for most of the event.

Scattered showers will last off and on through the day Wednesday, so make sure you keep the umbrellas handy!

Due to frozen ground and the melting of any remaining snow, localized flooding is possible in the areas shaded in green on Wednesday.

Winds become breezy out of the south on Thursday, gusting as high as 20 mph at times and pushing high temperatures into the lower to middle 60s.

This could create a down-sloping motion with the air coming off of the Mountains, keeping some of our eastern counties dry (at times) through the morning and afternoon.

Meanwhile, areas along and west of I-75 could see periods of heavy rain throughout the day Thursday.

The widespread moderate to heavy rainfall eventually spreads across all of East Tennessee by Thursday evening.

Localized flooding will be possible area-wide, especially in low-lying, poor drainage and typically flood-prone locations.

Be prepared to use extra caution on the roads if you have to be out Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.

Rainfall totals will be lower for our far eastern and northern Valley counties due to the down-sloping winds mentioned above but totals of 1"-2" are still possible.

The Valley and Plateau have the highest chance of localized flooding with 2"-4" of rainfall possible through Friday morning.

Colder air will slide into East Tennessee on Friday and if that cold air can arrive before the moisture departs, we could see a brief changeover to a wintry mix for our Plateau counties, including the potential for light icing.