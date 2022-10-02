It's still winter... Chilly temperatures and a few flurries are possible for Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day

We've had a nice stretch of pleasant "spring-like" weather this week... but it's still winter. Colder air will return this weekend.

A cold front will move through the region early Saturday morning but due to the lack of moisture, only light spotty rain showers are expected in the morning and afternoon.

Once temperatures start to drop later in the day, we could see a few flurries develop Saturday evening but accumulations are expected to be minimal and short-lived in the Valley, *IF* any snowflakes fly at all.

A light dusting may be possible in the higher elevations of the Northern Plateau, Southeast Kentucky and the Mountains Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

Temperatures stay chilly all day long.

We'll start the day in the upper 20s and highs will only reach the middle to upper 30s with northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph making it feel even colder.

A few flurries may be possible early in the day for our eastern counties but partly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon.

With clearing skies and winds dying down, Sunday night into Monday morning will be COLD.

VALENTINE'S DAY

Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and low 20s for Monday morning, giving us a very chilly start to Valentine's Day.

We'll have plenty of sunshine through the day but highs will only reach the lower to middle 40s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Lows drop back into the lower to middle 20s Monday night.

If you need something to warm your heart...

Highs are forecast to warm back into the 60s by Wednesday next week and long-range models show a chance for above-average temperatures to continue through the 20th of February.