Hurricane Ian could bring some rain to East TN as it continues on path toward the Carolinas

After hitting Florida, Ian is projected to impact the Carolinas -- potentially as a Cat. 1 hurricane. Its remnants could bring moderate rain to Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the Florida Coast Wednesday is regaining some of its strength as it approaches the Carolinas.



Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make a second landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Thursday. It brought high winds, flooding and major storm surge across the state of Florida Wednesday and will do so again once it makes its second landfall.

Survey crews in Southwest and Central Florida reported collapsed buildings, flooding, downed power lines and impassable roads. More than 2.5 million people are without power, and reports of deaths are starting to come in as crews survey the damage.