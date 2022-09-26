Florida prepares as Hurricane Ian strengthens

Ian could be the strongest storm Florida has seen since the 1920s.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the Caribbean. It could reach major hurricane status has it makes landfall in Cuba Monday night.

Ian is expected to move through the eastern Caribbean and make landfall in Florida on Tuesday. Those in the Keys and Western Florida could see heavy rain, storm surge and hurricane-force winds. Rain totals are possible from 4 inches to 15 inches, causing flooding to be a major concern.

West-Central Florida will start to see tropical storm conditions Tuesday night and hurricane conditions on Wednesday.

Those in East Tennessee could see the remnants of Ian later this week and weekend. Rainfall totals could vary depending on Ian's track once it makes landfall.