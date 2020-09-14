Busy tropics: Tracking 3 named storms and 2 disturbances

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hello, peak hurricane season! We have PLENTY to monitor this week.
Let's break them all down for you:
Tropical Storm Beta
- Tropical Storm Beta strengthened from Tropical Depression 22 on Friday evening in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
- It's the third storm named Friday and the second on the Greek alphabet list of names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
- Beta has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is about 205 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.
- The National Hurricane Center predicts the center of Beta will slowly approach the Texas coast either late Monday or Tuesday.
Tropical Depression Wilfred:
- Tropical Storm Wilfred weakened to Tropical Depression Wilfred as of 11am Sunday morning.
- Wilfred originally formed in the far eastern Atlantic Friday afternoon.
- All names storms after this will be after the Greek alphabet.
- Wilfred has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west-northwest at 20 mph.
Hurricane Teddy:
- As of 8am on Sunday morning, Teddy downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph.
- It was once a major Category 3 hurricane. Teddy is the second major hurricane of the 2020 season.
- The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has it taking a northeasterly turn. Some weakening is expected over the next few days.
- Teddy will heighten the rip current risk across the Atlantic Coast through next week.
Disturbance 1 (Invest 99-L):
- This is actually a non-tropical area of low pressure over in the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean.
- Over the coming days, this disturbance is expected to slide southeast into some slightly warmer waters, acquiring some tropical or subtropical characteristics.
- Overall, this disturbance has a medium, 60-percent chance of development in the coming days while drifting southeast, staying well away in the eastern Atlantic.
Disturbance 2
- This low-pressure system is off Florida's east coast, producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms.
- It is forecast to move over land, where it will not develop.
- It has a low, 10-percent chance of further development.
