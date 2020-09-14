x
Busy tropics: Tracking 3 named storms and 2 disturbances

We're watching multiple systems in the Atlantic, including a powerful hurricane.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hello, peak hurricane season! We have PLENTY to monitor this week.

Let's break them all down for you:

Tropical Storm Beta

  • Tropical Storm Beta strengthened from Tropical Depression 22 on Friday evening in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
  • It's the third storm named Friday and the second on the Greek alphabet list of names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
  • Beta has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is about 205 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.
  • The National Hurricane Center predicts the center of Beta will slowly approach the Texas coast either late Monday or Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Wilfred:

  • Tropical Storm Wilfred weakened to Tropical Depression Wilfred as of 11am Sunday morning.
  • Wilfred originally formed in the far eastern Atlantic Friday afternoon.
  • All names storms after this will be after the Greek alphabet.
  • Wilfred has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

Hurricane Teddy:

  • As of 8am on Sunday morning, Teddy downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph.
  • It was once a major Category 3 hurricane. Teddy is the second major hurricane of the 2020 season.
  • The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has it taking a northeasterly turn. Some weakening is expected over the next few days.
  • Teddy will heighten the rip current risk across the Atlantic Coast through next week.

Disturbance 1 (Invest 99-L):

  • This is actually a non-tropical area of low pressure over in the far northeastern Atlantic Ocean.
  • Over the coming days, this disturbance is expected to slide southeast into some slightly warmer waters, acquiring some tropical or subtropical characteristics.
  • Overall, this disturbance has a medium, 60-percent chance of development in the coming days while drifting southeast, staying well away in the eastern Atlantic.

Disturbance 2

  • This low-pressure system is off Florida's east coast, producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms.
  • It is forecast to move over land, where it will not develop.
  • It has a low, 10-percent chance of further development.

