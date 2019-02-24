KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yassin's Falafel House really is the 'nicest place in America'.

The store is staying open until 9 p.m. Saturday and posted on Facebook that it's offering a free meal to folks who can't make it home or to a safe shelter.

After 9 p.m., Yassin's said it will assess the conditions on the road and provide an update on its Facebook page.

Yassin's Falafel House in Knoxville was named the nicest place in America on Good Morning America back in October as a part of a contest sponsored by the show and Reader's Digest.

