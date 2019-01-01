Why do people hate? In 2016, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tracked 180 hateful incidents. In 2018, that number jumped to 194 cases so it begs the questions...why do we hate in the first place and how do we keep it from spreading?

A total of 55.6 percent of those incidents had a racial motivation while nearly 15 percent were motivated by religion and about 22 percent were motivated by sexual orientation or gender.

We have witnessed hate over and over but just like love, hate is a human emotion. It's not a crime, but it can fuel criminal behavior.