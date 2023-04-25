10About Town: Here are some spring events for families in East Tennessee

Wondering what you and your family can do during spring in East Tennessee? Here are some ideas.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's spring in East Tennessee — when temperatures rise and plants bloom to reveal beauty across the hills and mountains. It's also when families get together to spend time at events across the area.

There are tons of events for people in Knoxville and beyond. Starting the weekend of April 28, the Dogwood Arts Festival returns with more than 100 fine art vendors and live music, children's activities, food vendors and more.

May

Concerts on the Square (May 2): A free concert series that's hosted at Market Square kicks off on May 2. Concerts will be held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. through June 28, and a monthly third-Thursday concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and will be able to grab dinner on a Market Square patio.

Market Square Farmers' Market (May 3): The 20th season of the Market Square Farmers' Market starts on May 3. The open-air market brings together vendors who offer food and wares that are either grown locally or made by a local vendor. Produce includes vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meats, bread, baked goods and more. It will be held every Wednesday and Saturday from May through November.

Morristown's Art and Bluegrass Festival 2023 (May 6): People in downtown Morristown will be able to enjoy a festival hosted by the Chamber Downtown Program and the City Recreation Department. Streets will be filled with art and craft vendors with live art demonstrations and activities for the entire family.

Tellico Trout Festival (May 6): The Tellico Trout Festival brings together anglers, river sports enthusiasts and families in Tellico Plains for educational opportunities about the outdoors, food and plenty of fun. There will be local fishing guides, conservation information, lodging services, craft vendors as well as fly fishing and casting demonstrations.

Second Annual Morgan County Music Festival (May 13): This event is expected to bring together five bands and some fans to enjoy music, crafts, beer and food in the woods of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Art Source 2023 (Running through May 18): The UT Downtown Gallery is giving art teachers a chance to showcase their own artistic skills, after spending their time and energy nurturing creativity in their students. An awards celebration will be held on May 5 from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Bloomin' BBQ Music and Food Festival (May 19 - May 20): This Sevierville festival brings together families for days of good music and good cooking. Barbecue will be available in downtown Sevierville near the Sevier County Courthouse, with free admission and free concerts.

Children's Festival of Reading (May 20): From 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to head to Worlds' Fair Park to celebrate storytelling and spend a day filled with arts, crafts, science explorations, food and plenty of fun. Storybook characters like Pete the Cat, Lyle Crocodile and Pout Pout Fish will also be there, along with their authors.

Knoxville Water Lantern Festival (May 20): A gorgeous tradition held in downtown Knoxville fills the waterways around Chilhowee Park with water lanterns. Organizers describe the Water Lantern Festival as filled with "fun, happiness, hope, and great memories that you'll cherish for a lifetime." Tickets come with a kit to make a water lantern and an LED candle.

Tennessee Mountain Laurel Festival (May 20): The eighth annual Tennessee Mountain Laurel Festival is held in Wartburg's courthouse square and includes food trucks, a 5K run, a hiking marathon, live music, an antique car show, a silent auction and children's activities. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. all to celebrate the beauty of Morgan County.

42nd Annual Smoky Moutain Scottish Festival and Games (May 20 - May 21): Tennessee's oldest festival of Scottish, Irish and Celtic culture that includes folk, rock, roots and pop music as well as highland athletics. There will also be pipes and drums so traditional music echoes through the Townsend Visitor's Center, along with whisky tastings and plenty of food.

Southern Skies Music Festival (May 20 - May 21): A new music festival is meant to bring together East Tennessee fans and artists for days of performances and live music. The festival is curated by The Dirty Guv'nahs, and this year it will include multiple stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, a Maker Market and more.

Our Common Nature with Yo-Yo Ma and Friends (May 25 - May 27): The full name of this event is "Common Nature: An Appalachian Celebration" and is meant to celebrate the cultural experiences of Appalachia and the voices that make it up. During the celebration, local artists, scientists, leaders and community members will gather to celebrate the region. Yo-Yo Ma will be joined by musical guests as well as storytellers, poets, puppets and dancers in a unique concert experience.

June

Blue Plum Festival (June 2 - June 3): This Johnson City event brings musical arts and talented performers to the downtown area along with local artists and vendors.

Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival (June 2 - June 3): This annual event will return to the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge, giving people a chance to hear from storytellers as they present on a variety of topics. There will also be workshops for people who want to hone their storytelling skills and a special tour of sites throughout Oak Ridge.

Rhinestone Fest (June 2 - June 4): This weekend is filled with everything Dolly Parton-related. It will be the third annual festival that encompasses her work in the community as well as the music and film she's created. It includes artists, musicians and businesses across Old City usually get in the Dolly spirit during the weekend, offering Dolly-themed drinks and unique experiences.

Bike Boat Brew and Bark (June 3): This outdoor event is meant to be a celebration of adventure. The event brings together dog lovers, beer enthusiasts, locals and tourists who want to escape into Knoxville's Urban Wilderness.

60th Annual Lenoir City Arts and Crafts Festival (June 3 - June 4): Around 180 craft-makers are expected to show up for this event, and thousands of people are expected to head towards Lenoir City to see what they make. The festival raises money to help community charities, scholarships, grants and more.

Popcorn Sutton Annual Memorial Jam (June 9 - June 10): An annual event that honors a legendary East Tennessee moonshiner, Popcorn Sutton, brings together families for music, food, crafts and master distillers who share some secrets of the craft. The event is outdoor and held at the Cocke County A&I Fairground.