Second annual Mosiac Arts Festival brings out creativity in Clinton community

CLINTON, Tennessee — The second annual Mosaic Festival took on the best of what the Clinton community had to offer Saturday.

People got the chance to roam the streets of downtown Clinton taking in live ukulele performances and dances. Local artists also set up shop sharing their handcrafted goods and a few tasty treats.

Organizers of the festivals said it brought the community together.

"We just want people to feel safe in their community," Katherine Birkbeck, executive director of historic downtown Clinton, said. "We want them to come out in their community and enjoy being together, learning together and... the arts."