KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Norris Dam State Park announced a new 84-mile health challenge this week in honor of Norris Dam's 84th anniversary.

The State Park, partnered with TVA and the Norris Watershed, challenges the public to hike, mountain bike, horseback ride and paddle around the state park to enjoy health benefits and experience time in nature. The three partners offer over 65 miles of trails around the lake and monthly ranger-led healthy hikes and paddling programs to help you reach your goal.

Norris Dam State Park

You can pick up a log sheet at the Norris Dam Visitor Center on Village Green Circle or on their website to record your mileage.

Those who turn their sheets in by Dec. 1 will be invited to a celebration in early December and receive points redeemable for Tennessee State Park's Healthy Perks rewards.

The challenge kicked off on Jan. 1 with the park’s First Day Hike, when more than 60 participants gathered to kick off the year with a 2.95-mile morning hike on Andrew’s Ridge.

For more information about the Norris Dam 84-Mile Challenge, contact Norris Dam State Park at 865-425-4500.

