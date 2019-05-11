KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville’s 94th Veterans Day Parade is set for Monday, Nov. 11.

The parade, which goes through downtown Knoxville, will start at 10:45 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, proceed west on Church Avenue and turn north on Gay Street.

At 11 a.m., the parade will stop near Mast General Store for a ceremony for attending veterans. The parade will then continue down Gay Street and to Magnolia Avenue.

It will feature seven high school marching bands, vintage military vehicles and will be led by the University of Tennessee Army ROTC Color Guard.

Retired U.S. Army Capt. Mark Brogan will serve as Grand Marshal for the parade.

You can watch the parade on WBIR Channel 10. The parade will also be streamed on WBIR.com.

Traffic closures: