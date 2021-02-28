Gun show arrives in Knoxville Saturday, set to last through the weekend

The RK Gun Show displayed guns for sale, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A gun show arrived at the Knoxville Expo Center Saturday, and it is set to last through the weekend.

The RK Gun Show is meant to attract gun collectors, hunting enthusiasts and hobbyists. Its shows offer a variety of vendors displaying guns for sale, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Officials also said vendors were available to teach people about handling guns and to answer any questions.

"People seem to love the show," said Rex Kehrli, the manager of RK Shows. "Knoxville is an area where people love to come to the gun show, they bring their whole family with them and oftentimes they'll spend the whole day here."

Security was set up for the show, with check-in points for attendees. It was open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets were $12 for anyone 13 years old and over, and $14.50 for VIP tickets allowing people to enter the event immediately, without waiting in line. Children's tickets, for anyone between 6 - 12 years old, were $5.

The Knoxville community has wrangled with gun violence recently after three teens were killed in the span of three weeks. All three were students at Austin-East High School.

City leaders proposed $1 million in funding the prevent gun crime, and the Knoxville Police Department plans to apply for a $1 million grant to prevent violent crime.