The event will take place at 3116 Thomas Street starting at 7:30 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity's annual Women Build will be held on Saturday.

The annual event brings Habitat for Humanity and its mainly women sponsors together in support of hard-working women in our community.

This year's future homeowner is Diane Latimore, a third shift LPN who takes care of patients with intellectual disabilities

The event will take place at 3116 Thomas Street starting at 7:30 a.m.