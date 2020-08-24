Ijams Nature Center to host educational and volunteer events this week

Want to get out of the house? Here's what's going on at Ijams.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — If you're looking to spend more time outside, Ijams Nature Center is hosting several events this week.

Here are some you might be interested in:

Weedin' Wednesday

When: Wednesday, August 26 from 9:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Ave.

Weedin' Wednesday is a volunteer opportunity where the task will be to remove invasive species around the property. You can preregister here.

Secrets of Backyard Birds with Stephen Lyn Bales

When: Thursday, August 27 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Cost: $8 per person

Where: Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Ave.

This program is geared toward adults and older children. Bales will talk about how birds communicate, find a mate and defend territory among other topics.

Cindy Hassil, the development director at Ijams, describes it as "everything you've ever wanted to know about backyard birds." Reserve your spot and buy tickets here.

Trail Maintenance Workday

When: Saturday, August 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: 3518 Island Home Ave. (Mead's Quarry)