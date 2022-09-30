x
Events

Friends of the Knox County Public Library hosting annual fall used book sale this weekend

The sale runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at Central United Methodist Church on Third Avenue, which is also half-price day!
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friends of the Knox County Public Library is giving old books a chance to find their way to new readers with its annual fall book sale.

The event is happening at Central United Methodist Church on Third Avenue in Knoxville. It's not just paperback literature, either. People can find CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more for $2 or less to help out the Knox County Public Library with its community events.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, which is also half-price day.

If you can't make it to the event, the organization has used books and more for sale all year long at the Rothrock Used Book Shop inside Lawson McGhee Library in downtown Knoxville. The shop is open seven days a week, and they also have an online bookstore for special collections.    

