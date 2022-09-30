Friends of the Knox County Public Library hosting annual fall used book sale this weekend

The sale runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at Central United Methodist Church on Third Avenue, which is also half-price day!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friends of the Knox County Public Library is giving old books a chance to find their way to new readers with its annual fall book sale.

The event is happening at Central United Methodist Church on Third Avenue in Knoxville. It's not just paperback literature, either. People can find CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more for $2 or less to help out the Knox County Public Library with its community events.

