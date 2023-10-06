Historic Knoxville College celebrates 2023 Homecoming with weekend of events

The events included the President's Awards Gala, a festival on the yard and a homecoming service.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville College has a weekend of events planned to celebrate its 2023 homecoming. The fun started on Friday, with events like an alumni meeting and a meet and greet with college leaders. Friday night, the college also hosted the President's Award Gala.

The theme of the homecoming is "Thriving With Purpose." The college gave out awards on Friday for some of its biggest supporters and for people who made an impact on the Knoxville community.

The fun continues on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. when people can register for events and take part in a health and wellness event. At 11 a.m. the college will host a building dedication in honor of Ronald and Dianna Damper, who received the 2022 Knoxville College President's Award.

After that, from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m., Knoxville College will host a Festival on the Yard before ending the evening with a list of events — a live jazz show starting at 6:30 p.m., a comedy show at 7:30 p.m. and an afterparty starting at 10:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the college will host a "gospel explosion" with Overcoming Believer's Church on the college's campus.

Knoxville College is a historically Black college and university that welcomes students from diverse backgrounds and cultures. It was established in 1875 as part of the missionary effort of the United Presbyterian Church of North America. It initially offered classes from first grade through the college level.