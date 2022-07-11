MEDIC Blood Center staff to host cookouts for donors during week of July 18

Donors will also get a ticket to a Tennessee Smokies baseball game and a MEDIC summer shirt, as well as a chance to win prizes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who donates blood and helps save the lives of others will be able to get a free hot dog and drink during the week of July 18.

That Monday through Friday, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be hosting cookouts at several locations. It's a part of their Summer Cookout event, as they hope to continue collecting blood donations.

They said they are seeing high levels of demand for blood, combined with a low inventory for most blood types. Anyone who donates will get a free hot dog, a bag of chips and a drink. A list of their cookout locations is available below.

July 18: Walmart - Greeneville, Athens Donor Center

July 19: Crossville Donor Center

July 20: Harley Davidson - Lovell Road, Airlor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers

July 21: Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers

July 22: Kingston Gravel Pit, Harlen ARH Hospital, Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers

Donors will also get a ticket to see a Tennessee Smokies baseball game, a MEDIC summer shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon and a chance to win a prize.

MEDIC Blood Center also partnered with United Way of Greater Knoxville to offer a $5,000 mini-grant to the nonprofit that the most people choose. One donation is worth one point, and the one with the most points by Aug. 31 will earn the grant.

All local nonprofit organizations are eligible to win, according to a release from MEDIC Blood Center. To choose a nonprofit, donors need to fill out a voting card or email their donation date, location and nonprofit name to MEDIC Blood Center.

They will also offer $1,000 mini-grants in June and July.