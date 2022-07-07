Knoxville man arrested after fight with brother-in-law in Pigeon Forge RV park

A witness told the officer Wellman hit Hux with a weapon, and Hux had to be LifeFlighted for his head wounds.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fight with his brother-in-law at a Pigeon Forge RV park on Saturday, according to Sevier County court documents.

On Saturday, July 2 around 9 p.m., Pigeon Forge police responded to a call about a fight at the Riveredge RV Park.

When the officer arrived, he made contact with Knoxville resident Michael A. Wellman who said he had an "altercation" with his brother-in-law, Christopher Hux.

The officer said Hux was breathing but unconscious and "bleeding heavily from open wounds on his head."

A witness told the officer Wellman hit Hux with a weapon, and the officer found large metal object used for splitting logs with blood on it and a damaged grill lid, according to documents.

Wellman was arrested and taken to Sevier County Jail on a domestic aggravated assault charge.