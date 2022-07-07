x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Knoxville man arrested after fight with brother-in-law in Pigeon Forge RV park

A witness told the officer Wellman hit Hux with a weapon, and Hux had to be LifeFlighted for his head wounds.
Credit: Sevier County Sheriff's Office

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fight with his brother-in-law at a Pigeon Forge RV park on Saturday, according to Sevier County court documents.

On Saturday, July 2 around 9 p.m., Pigeon Forge police responded to a call about a fight at the Riveredge RV Park.

When the officer arrived, he made contact with Knoxville resident Michael A. Wellman who said he had an "altercation" with his brother-in-law, Christopher Hux.

The officer said Hux was breathing but unconscious and "bleeding heavily from open wounds on his head."

A witness told the officer Wellman hit Hux with a weapon, and the officer found large metal object used for splitting logs with blood on it and a damaged grill lid, according to documents.

Wellman was arrested and taken to Sevier County Jail on a domestic aggravated assault charge.

Hux was LifeFlighted to UT Medical Center "due to the severity of his injuries," according to records. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

BCSO investigating after truck crashes into house