Knoxville man arrested after fight with brother-in-law in Pigeon Forge RV park

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fight with his brother-in-law at a Pigeon Forge RV park on Saturday, according to Sevier County court documents.
On Saturday, July 2 around 9 p.m., Pigeon Forge police responded to a call about a fight at the Riveredge RV Park.
When the officer arrived, he made contact with Knoxville resident Michael A. Wellman who said he had an "altercation" with his brother-in-law, Christopher Hux.
The officer said Hux was breathing but unconscious and "bleeding heavily from open wounds on his head."
A witness told the officer Wellman hit Hux with a weapon, and the officer found large metal object used for splitting logs with blood on it and a damaged grill lid, according to documents.
Wellman was arrested and taken to Sevier County Jail on a domestic aggravated assault charge.
Hux was LifeFlighted to UT Medical Center "due to the severity of his injuries," according to records.