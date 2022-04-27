National Park Service sign unveiled at first Y-12 building constructed during Manhattan Project

A ceremony was held at the Y-12 National Security Complex to unveil the sign at Building 9731, part of the NPS Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Officials gathered at the Y-12 National Security Complex on Wednesday for a special ceremony marking a historic building.

Building 9731, the first building constructed at Y-12 in 1943, during the World War II Manhattan Project, served as the Pilot Plant for nine facilities used to separate enriched uranium. That uranium would then be used in the atomic bombs dropped on Japan towards the end of the war.

A National Park Service sign was unveiled Wednesday, marking the building's historic significance. It is a part of the NPS Manhattan Project National Historic Park.

“It’s great to see the collaboration that went into making these new signs and to know that the signs will enrich visitors’ understanding of Building 9731 and the important role it played during the Manhattan Project,” said Peter O'Konski, Deputy Director in the Office of Legacy Management.

Building 9731 will be used in the future as a training facility for Y-12 employees, echoing one of its main roles during the Manhattan Project. It is also being renovated to better train employees, while also holding onto its historical character.