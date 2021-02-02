Oktoberfest weekend kicks off Saturday with brat eating contest and plenty of drinks

On Saturday, people will devour bratwurst and wash it down with plenty of beer all to be Oktoberfest's brat eating contest champion!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone headed to downtown Knoxville over the weekend should expect to find plenty of drinks, polka and bratwurst for Oktoberfest 2021.

The event started on Sept. 18, and Saturday will start the final weekend of the iconic event. Then the fun begins at 4 p.m. with a stein-hoisting contest before participants face an even bigger challenge — the brat eating contest. It starts at 5 p.m. and people will devour as much bratwurst as they can stomach.

At the end of the competition, the winner will get the "2021 Oktoberfest champion" belt. Anyone who wants to participate in the competition can sign up online. They will also be able to sign up in person.

The event will be at Schulz Brau Brewing Company at 126 Bernard Avenue.

Will you be taking home the Champion's Belt tomorrow?? Register for the chance on our website! Brat Eating Contest... Posted by Schulz Bräu Brewing Company on Friday, October 1, 2021

After the competition, live music will kick off at 7 p.m. by Mollie B & SqueezeBox with Ted Lange.

Then, on Sunday, participants will be able to enjoy an Oktoberfest brunch at 10:30 a.m.. before listening to live music from Concord Brass at 11 a.m.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, the event's iconic dachshunds will race for the 3rd annual Running of the Wieners. The three fastest dogs will get PetSmart gift cards, and anyone who wants to participate can register online or in person.

At 10 p.m. the festivities will end with the Oktoberfest Closing Ceremony.