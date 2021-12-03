Sevierville Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday morning bringing in the holidays

It's a weekend filled with parades of all kinds in East Tennessee!

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — All across East Tennessee, people are heading out to watch fantastic floats move by and listen to the music of marching bands, all part of the region's holiday parades.

Sevierville's 59th annual Christmas Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will last through 1 p.m. in historic downtown Sevierville. It will kick off from 125 Court Avenue, according to Visit Sevierville. The parade is also part of the 32nd Annual Smoky Mountain Winterfest Celebration.

The celebration transforms the mountains of East Tennessee into a winter wonderland with more than 15,000,000 lights decoration the Parkway in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. There are also holiday shows, shopping and restaurants serving holiday meals.

The celebration officials started on Nov. 12 and will last through Feb. 21, 2022. Until Jan. 2, people can also enjoy Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland and drive-through an immersive Christmas light show.