Women's History Month Tea Party to feature women storytellers at The Bottom

The event will be on March 12 from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. Participants are invited to bring a poem, passage or story written by their favorite Black woman author.
Credit: The Bottom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Bottom is giving people a chance to spend an afternoon filled with community storytelling and celebrations of women who tell people's stories.

They are hosting a Women's History Month Tea Party event on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. and lasting until 5 p.m. Participants of the event are encouraged to bring a poem, passage or story from their favorite Black woman authors.

They also invited participants to share stories of women who empowered them in their own lives, and who continue to inspire them. Participants will also be able to enjoy some tea and homemade refreshments from Black-owned businesses in Knoxville, as well as a take-home gift and discounts on purchases in The Bottom's store.

Anyone interested in the event can RSVP online. Tickets cost at least $25. The Bottom is located at 2340 E. Magnolia Avenue.

