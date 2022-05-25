The Force is Strong in Knoxville

Example video title will go here for this video

To celebrate its 45th anniversary, we take a look back at the history of Star Wars in Knoxville.

So, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Star Wars, we are accessing WBIR’s holocrons and taking a trip back through the archives to see the saga's history and impact in Knoxville.

Over the last four and a half decades, generations of families bore witness to the stories of Anakin Skywalker, Princess Leia, Yoda and countless other memorable characters.

45 years ago in a movie theater not so far away, East Tennesseans experienced Star Wars for the very first time. Little did they know the phenomenon that would follow.

Due to this galactic mishap, a dark presence made its way to our station in 1980.

In 1977, things seemed hopeful for this new space opera hitting the silver screen. If only we at WBIR had the foresight to think so too because we have no local footage of the May 25 premiere of A New Hope in our archives.

After the Sith lord returned to his castle on Mustafar, we made sure to attend every subsequent Star Wars movie premiere.

"It's something unusual they can associate with, something like the bad guy in the cowboy movie. For a while, they associated with them until the hero came riding in," he said .

Callahan recalled being approached by a youngling at a meet and greet event. The child, holding a Darth Vader doll, told Callahan, "I hate you" and then proceeded to rip the doll's head off. That was an odd occurrence for Callahan as he said that children usually relate to his character.

Darth Vader stuntman Tom Callahan stopped by East Tennessee to help promote The Empire Strikes Back before it premiered on May 21, 1980. His staggering 7-foot, 3-inch frame made him an imposing figure, but during his stay, Callahan made a point to spend time with the children he encountered, even if sometimes, they weren't so kind to him.

After the final movie the saga's original trilogy completed its theatrical run, the force lay dormant as the new millennium approached.

"It was a great movie. It was action-packed. I thought it was better than the first two."

"It was great. It was worth waiting for."

"I thought it was wonderful. It was extravagant. I loved it."

On May 25, 1983, hundreds of people lined up outside theaters to witness the climactic battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Episode 6: Return of the Jedi was a big hit among moviegoers. We spoke with a few who gave the film rave reviews:

The Phantom Menace : 1999

With the upcoming release of The Phantom Menace, Star Wars fever was at an all-time high. Even our own schools picked up on the trend by feeding young padawans Wookie Cookies, Death Star Doughnuts and Yoda Soda.

On ticket release day, fans waited in line for up to 10 hours for their chance to see what one young fan called "the biggest thing to happen in my generation."

On opening night, May 19, 1999, over 2,100 people gathered at Knoxville's West Town Mall to witness the origin of Anakin Skywalker. With the first movie premiering over two decades prior, The Phantom Menace was a chance for families to relive the memories of yesteryear.

"I was with my father in 1977 to see Star Wars at the Cedar Bluff 1 and 2, which doesn't exist anymore, and I'm here to see it 20 years later with him," one fan said, whose father was just as happy to be there.

"It's great! I've been looking forward to this for a long time myself," the father said.

Expectations were high for the new movie, and fans were hoping The Phantom Menace did not disappoint.

"I'm hoping it's everything the first ones were and more. I wasn't around when the first ones were in theaters, so I hope this one lives up to its name," one fan said.