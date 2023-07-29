x
Cowboy Take Me to Thompson-Boling | The Chicks to perform in Knoxville

Tickets for the Knoxville show go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, musicians Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, center, and Martie Maguire of the group The Dixie Chicks pose with their awards for song of the year, for record of the year, for album of the year, for best country album, and for best country performance at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group, who recently changed their name to The Chicks, have a new album "Gaslighter" out July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicks are coming to Knoxville! 

The Chicks are performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on July 29, 2023. This performance is part of the group's world tour. 

If you can't make it to the Knoxville show, The Chicks are performing July 27, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. 

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums. They are the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling releases, according to a press release. 

General tickets for both the Knoxville and Nashville show go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. You can buy them here. 

