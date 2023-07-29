Cowboy Take Me to Thompson-Boling | The Chicks to perform in Knoxville

Tickets for the Knoxville show go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicks are coming to Knoxville!

The Chicks are performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on July 29, 2023. This performance is part of the group's world tour.

If you can't make it to the Knoxville show, The Chicks are performing July 27, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums. They are the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling releases, according to a press release.