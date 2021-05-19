Knoxville's Kelsea Ballerini joining the Jonas Brothers on their 2021 Remember This tour

Tickets go on sale later this month. The tour will stop in Nashville for two nights in September at a venue yet to be announced.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville-native country star Kelsea Ballerini will be living out a dream of hers this summer: She's performing with the Jonas Brothers on their latest tour!

The Jonas Brothers announced Ballerini will join them as a special guest throughout most of their Remember This tour, which runs from August to October.

"I've been manifesting this happening since I was like 13, so it feels like it's about time," Ballerini said in the announcement.

The outdoor tour will stop in Nashville for two nights on September 16 and 17 at a venue yet to be announced. It will also play at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 13.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 27 on Ticketmaster.

You can find the full list of tour dates below: