SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people died after a head-on collision just south of the Carlos Campbell Overlook on U.S. 441 Saturday, according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Officials said both drivers involved in the head-on crash died.

According to park officials, there was a third car involved, but it crashed into the cars after the head-on crash. There were five people in the third car who were taken to the hospital for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

This is a developing story. 10News is working to get more information.