Virtual hiking event raises over $80,000 for The Great Smoky Mountains

On April 16, the Friends of the Smokies launched its virtual fundraiser — the Alum Cave At-Home Adventure. It ended up raising over $80,000 for the Great Smoky Mountains.

They could not hold a traditional fundraiser due to the coronavirus, and the at-home adventure was meant to connect people with the Smoky Mountains from the safety of home. Participants could sign up for three different kinds of virtual fundraisers between April 16 and June 6.

Participants would then ask friends and family to make a donation through a personal fundraising page. Once the page was set up, all participants had to do was complete their hike at home, or at a greenway.

They could go on a 4.6-mile journey to Alum Cave, or they could register for a 10-mile hike to the top of Mount Le Conte. Participants could also set up a fundraising page without registering for a hike.

Participants who raised at least $200 qualified for an Alum Cave At-Home Adventure T-shirt and a finisher’s medal.

Donations went to the Friends of the Smokies, which raises funds for the National Park Service to continue caring for the Great Smoky Mountains.