Farewell, Bashir! Zoo Knoxville to send Malayan tiger to another facility as part of Species Survival Plan

Bashir is a 13 year old Malayan tiger, and will be sent to another facility to be paired with a female tiger as part of the Species Survival Plan.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bashir, a 13-year-old Malayan tiger, has been a star at Zoo Knoxville for several years. He has been spotted relaxing in his large space at the Asian Trek many times. But soon, he will be leaving East Tennessee for new adventures.

He will soon move to another facility that has been accredited for high qualities of animal care and welfare through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. There, officials said he will be paired with a new female as part of the Species Survival Plan for Malayan tigers.

The species is considered critically endangered with a declining population across the world. In response, conservationists created a Species Survival Plan for them.

The plans are managed by advisory groups within the AZA. They are meant to maximize genetic diversity in the species and create a healthy and demographically stable population in the long-term future.

Bashir is leaving Zoo Knoxville based on a breeding recommendation from his Species Survival Plan. Officials said they hope he will have cubs wherever he ends up.

Information about where Bashir was going was not immediately available. The zoo described his personality as calm and relaxed, except for when toys are involved. Then, he can get possessive.