The Tennessee and Bijou Theatres want the show to go on, so they're requiring a COVID vaccine card or negative test

“We've learned that a performance venue without a whole bunch of people in the seats isn't as special."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Live music and theater are back in Knoxville, but before people can enjoy the show, many indoor venues are asking for one of two things: A negative COVID test or a vaccine card.

As COVID-19 cases steadily increase across the state, businesses in the entertainment industry are making significant changes to prevent as much of the virus' spread as possible while allowing the show to go on.

“And so we decided it was time to implement some protocols that would, number one, keep our patrons safe and healthier,” said Becky Hancock.

The Tennessee Theatre has been around for more than ninety years, and during the pandemic it had to shut down for nearly eighteen months.

Hancock, their executive director, said this could be good for business.

“And then also allow us to keep our doors open, because we do not want to shut down again,” she said.

Their first concert since reopening is on September 17. The theatre is working with the Knox County Health Department on what to look for when checking vaccine cards or test results. Hancock said are they say they are expecting the best from people, but are prepared for the worst.

“We're certainly aware that there's going to be people who fraud, who falsified documents, and we're going to do our best. We’re going to ask people to be, you know, honest,” said Hancock.

Just across the street at the Bijou Theatre, workers hope these new requirements are good for business. Courtney Bergmeier, the Bijou’s executive director, said she hopes this will give the future of theatre a sense of normalcy.