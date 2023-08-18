Black Business Month: Knoxville leaders hope to see more Black-owned businesses

Friends BBQ in Knoxville has been smoking up success for around six years, amidst challenges small businesses face

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — August is Black Business Month, and while there are some Black-owned businesses in Knoxville, local leaders say they hope to see more.

Terrence Carter works as the Vice President of Economics and Business at the Knoxville Area Urban League. He says Black-owned businesses face the same struggles as other small businesses. He says a variety of reasons could influence Knoxville's lack of Black-owned businesses.

"I wish I had a silver bullet answer I could give you because I would like to see more minority-owned businesses throughout the city," Carter said. "I think that's a good thing for the whole city."

He said small businesses, and especially ones in the food industry, could face challenges because of the tight margins they face. One of the businesses beating the odds is Friends BBQ, owned and operated by Brian Dickey and his team for around six years.

He says his secret ingredient for his food is gospel music, and he says his secret to running a successful business is consistency.