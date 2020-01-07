In order to ensure proper social distancing, the Museum is limiting the number of attendees for each anvil shoot. Purchase tickets in advance.

NORRIS, Tenn — The Museum of Appalachia celebrates Independence Day by launching a gunpowder-filled anvil high into the sky.

The anvil shoot is the centerpiece of a celebration that includes a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, old-fashioned games, music, and demonstrations from beekeepers, blacksmiths, and patriotic re-enactors.

According the the museum's website, anvil shooting used to be a fairly common way that rural folks celebrated special events.

They "shot the anvil" to celebrate the nation's Independence, Christmas, and even Davy Crockett's election to the U.S. Congress.

Saturday, July 4, the Museum will host anvil shoots at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.