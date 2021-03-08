Cocke Co. leaders meet to address deadly animal attacks

Two people were killed in animal attacks in the same area, according to officials. One was killed in April, and the other was in July.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Members of the Cocke County community gathered in a courtroom on Tuesday to discuss an issue plaguing the area around the intersection of Carnation Way and Jimtown Road — animal attacks.

A county commission called the meeting after two people died in animal attacks in the area. One happened in April, and the other attack was reported in July. Tony Ahren and Amber Miller both died in the attacks.

"I think the people need to know the county is going to take measures to make sure this does not happen again," said Forest Clevenger, a county commissioner. "If you have an animal and it's a dangerous animal, you're going to have to pay if we catch it running loose."

He suggested issuing fines on people with aggressive and dangerous pets, in order to discourage people from raising aggressive animals. He also said the fines would hold pet owners more accountable.

Regina Jozefek, the aunt of Amber Miller, said that the dog attack took a toll on her family, and said she hopes to see a change in the county.

"I hope that we can find some answers about these dogs that are dangerous," said Jozefek. "It's a nightmare. Those dogs shouldn't have been running loose like that."

Charles Owensby reported the first attack to authorities. Last week, he was arrested on a marijuana-related charge. While searching the property of his ex-wife, Cocke County Sheriff's Office deputies said they took an aggressive dog into custody.