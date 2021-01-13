Volunteers help get Holly the cat to surviving family members in Oklahoma

Holly's human died in March, but the pandemic prevented out-of-state family members from coming to Knoxville to get her.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It's a happy ending for Holly the cat, even though it took 10 months to get here.

In March, Holly's human passed away. She didn't have anyone locally to take her in, so she was brought to Young-Williams Animal Center.

Staff members were able to reach family in Oklahoma, but by that time, the pandemic had begun and travel was limited.

Luckily, Holly didn't have to wait in the shelter. A foster family took her in and loved on her all these months while YWAC kept in touch with the family in Oklahoma.

Even though Holly was happy in her foster home, she really needed to reunite with her family.

So YWAC decided it was time to make that happen. They reached out for transportation help on Facebook, and Above and Beyond Transports responded. It's a non-profit that helps pets reunite with their families.

On January 1, a volunteer picked up Holly from the shelter and started the three-day roundtrip journey to Oklahoma to bring Holly home.

