Little Ponderosa Zoo asks for help caring for dozens of recently rescued rabbits and guinea pigs

The zoo said owners surrendered 27 rabbits and 8 guinea pigs Thursday evening. Now, it is asking for help to make sure the animals get plenty of love and care.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton recently rescued an "overwhelming" amount of rabbits and guinea pigs after the animals' owners surrendered them.

The zoo said it received 27 rabbits and 8 guinea pigs Thursday evening. Now, it is asking for help to make sure the animals are able to be cared for.

The zoo said the animals were all dirty and had fleas, so it went through and cleaned them -- treating them for pests.

"It was a very overwhelming, massive situation," the zoo said. "The owners could not take care of these animals any longer. They had more than they could possibly take care of."

The zoo is asking for donations to help pay for medical treatments, food, bedding and water bottles. You can donate via PayPal at this link. It is also accepting donations of rabbit feed and hay for animals at its location on 629 Granite Road in Clinton.