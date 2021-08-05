x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Little Ponderosa Zoo asks for help caring for dozens of recently rescued rabbits and guinea pigs

The zoo said owners surrendered 27 rabbits and 8 guinea pigs Thursday evening. Now, it is asking for help to make sure the animals get plenty of love and care.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton recently rescued an "overwhelming" amount of rabbits and guinea pigs after the animals' owners surrendered them.

The zoo said it received 27 rabbits and 8 guinea pigs Thursday evening. Now, it is asking for help to make sure the animals are able to be cared for.

The zoo said the animals were all dirty and had fleas, so it went through and cleaned them -- treating them for pests.

"It was a very overwhelming, massive situation," the zoo said. "The owners could not take care of these animals any longer. They had more than they could possibly take care of."

The zoo is asking for donations to help pay for medical treatments, food, bedding and water bottles. You can donate via PayPal at this link. It is also accepting donations of rabbit feed and hay for animals at its location on 629 Granite Road in Clinton.  

Huge rabbit and guinea pig rescue intake

A huge rescue/surrender tonight of rabbits and guinea pigs. It is an overwhelming amount of animals to take in at a time. If you want to help with the medical treatments, feed and care, please click the link to send money for their care. Food, shavings and water bottles are the immediate needs. Thank you as always! https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=events%40littleponderosazoo.com&no_recurring=0&item_name=Rabbit+and+guinea+pigs+care+and+treatment&currency_code=USD

Posted by The Little Ponderosa Zoo on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Related Articles