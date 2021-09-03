TWRA: Invasive zebra mussels found in some aquarium products

Officials said that most major pet stores already pulled the products from the shelves, but customers should be careful about products purchased online.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Pet and aquarium owners should be on the lookout for invasive zebra mussels that have been found in "Betta Buddy Marimo Ball" and similar products. Officials said they were imported and were distributed across the U.S.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that most major pet stores already pulled the products from shelves. However, they also said customers should be cautious about items purchases online.

Officials said that it is illegal to purchase, possess or transport zebra mussels.

The TWRA said that they can have serious negative impacts on aquatic resources such as fouling industrial water intakes, suffocating native mussels, using resources needed by native species or damaging recreational equipment. Officials also said their sharp shells can injure swimmers.

Zebra mussels are already present in several bodies of water in Tennessee, but the TWRA said it is important to take action and prevent them from spreading further.

Anyone who used the moss balls should follow disposal and disinfection guidelines from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, officials said. They suggest freezing the products in a plastic bag for 24 hours or boiling them for at least one minute before throwing them in the trash.