Young pup tossed from I-640 overpass recovering with loving foster family

YWAC said the 7-month-old Husky mix is timid, but she's in good spirits and has a very sweet disposition. Police are still investigating the incident.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young dog hurt after police believe someone threw her from an overpass is still recovering from her injuries.

The Knoxville Police Department said it is still looking for a suspect after a driver reported seeing the roughly 7-month-old husky mix falling from an overpass on Interstate 640 near Papermill Drive last week.

"There was not an eyewitness to anyone throwing this dog off, but given the circumstances of what happened, where and how it fell, there's serious speculation that's what happened," said Janet Testerman with Young-Williams Animal Center.

The puppy was taken to YWAC with a broken pelvis and deep gash. Her injuries were not life-threatening thankfully, but still serious enough to require about 8 weeks of crate rest.

YWAC said the dog is in the care of a loving foster family for the time being, but is still not ready for adoption.

"We will work to find her a forever home, and, you know, obviously there is a lot of interest in her, these are definitely heartstring cases, but there is a lot of interest, but at this point, she is not available for adoption," Testerman said.