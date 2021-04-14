YWAC offering "Don't Pittie a Shelter Dog, Adopt One" special this week

Instead of paying an adoption fee for adults dogs, approved adopters will just need to make a donation of their choice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — If you've been thinking about adding a new fur-ever friend to your family, now may be the time to adopt!

Young-Williams Animal Center has way too many adult dogs in the shelter, so they are offering a four-day “Don’t ‘Pittie’ a Shelter Dog, Adopt One” special starting Thursday, April 15. Instead of paying the usual adoption fee if approved to take a pet home, you just need to make a donation in any amount you choose

“Our shelter is full of dogs, including many pittie mixes and breeds from small to large, and we are hoping, with the community’s help, to empty our cages and find forever homes for every single one,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “These dogs deserve a second chance. If you have been thinking about adopting your next best buddy, now is the time to save a life and bring a furry companion into your family.”

During the special from April 15-18, adopters of adult dogs of any breed or mix, not just “pitties,” will make a mandatory donation in the amount of their choosing to Young-Williams Animal Center. This special does not include puppies, which will continue to require a $250 adoption fee.

In addition, every dog adopted during the promotion will get the same services covered by the regular adoption fees, which include a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more.

And don't forget the cats! As always, all cats three years and older are free to adopt.

Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division St. and Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike are open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

The adoption special is available at both facilities; owners looking for lost pets should visit the Division Street location only.